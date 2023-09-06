As the finishing touches on the old bypass by construction crews, city officials are pleased to see the scope of the work completed earlier than anticipated.

City of Grande Prairie Chief Operating Officer Brian Glavin says the latest road rehabilitation on the old bypass was initially scheduled to run until the late fall, but the final touches are currently underway.

“We’re just working on finishing up some of the final landscaping and line marking on that road, but initially, we were expecting it to be closer to the end of October before it was done between good weather,” he says.

“It’s a good surprise to have something done early than to be bleeding into next year.”

Glavin says the old bypass remains under fairly heavy burden due in part to the route being heavily used by transport trucks, potential longer-term regional plans could see some of that alleviated.

“Heavy trucks do place an increased burden on the road, but they’re also essential to the industry that operates in our region,” he says.

“We are hopeful that when the southeast leg of the bypass that’s being contemplated by the province is done, that would take traffic from where the current bypass ends west of the city down towards Highway 40, that it’ll be a good opportunity for some heavy trucks to get off 116 (Avenue) when practical,” he adds.