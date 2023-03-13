The Grande Prairie Museum’s Heritage Village will be home to the City of Grande Prairie Easter Eggstravaganza at the beginning of April.

According to the city, the April 8th event will include a number of family centred events including cookie decorating, a scavenger hunt, carrot toss and easter egg hunt. Families with kids aged two to 10 years old can book a 30 minute time slot between 9:00 am and 5:00 p.m. to take part in the event.

Mayor Jackie Clayton says council is looking forward to the event again this year.

“This accessible community event enhances quality of life for citizens and contributes to an inclusive and caring community through its two inclusive time slots, which are designed for participants who benefit from a quieter and calmer environment,” Clayton says.

According to the city the hope is to make the event “inclusive and accessible” for all families, so the event will include a quiet space with sensory and tactile items for kids.

Registration for the event opens March 13 on the cities website, tickets are $5 for children and free for adults.

The city also is running an Easter colouring contest which is open until April 8th as part of the Eggstravaganza event. Kids aged two to 10 can submit a completed colouring page, even if they don’t attend the Easter Eggstravaganza event. A winner will be selected at random from three different age categories. Entries can be submitted via email to the Grande Prairie Museum.