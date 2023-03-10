Heart River Housing in Falher will build upwards of 20 affordable units for seniors.

The investment came from the province in collaboration with Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Lindsay Pratt the CAO of Heart River Housing says the funding allows them to push the project forward.

“It’s a game changer for our Heart River Housing, this partial funding on our project in Fahler from the province is going to help us in about 4 to 5 different ways.”

Pratt says the $1.2 million is a small portion of the whole project that is budgeted at about $11.5 million, but it will help them substantially with the starting point.

Heart River Housing is now housing about 24% of seniors over the age of 80 years However, the upcoming 20 units will be targeting seniors over the age of 65.

Pratt says construction on the units may begin as early as spring 2023.