An upcoming evaluation of the building of St. Andrews School in High Prairie will help the Holy Family Catholic Regional Division (HFCRD) decide how to move forward with the project.

The school division board of trustees has hired Group2 Architecture Interior Design Ltd. to conduct the Value Scooping Sessions. According to the school division, these sessions will be “a consultative process with stakeholders” where the architecture company will look at variables such as the functional needs of the building and the financial aspect.

Superintendent Betty Turpin says the St. Andrews project has been the division’s top capital project for several years.

“This value scoping project will inform the Board on whether to modernize or replace the St. Andrews School building,” Turpin says. The assessment will take place between March 13th and 17th, with the final report needing to be completed by the 17th.