The unemployment rate in the economic region that includes Grande Prairie saw an increase of nearly a percent last month.

According to Statistics Canada, Western Alberta had an unemployment rate of 5.6 per cent in February 2023, up from 5.2 per cent in January.

The provincial unemployment rate, meanwhile, also saw a bit of a upward nudge at 6.0 per cent in February, up from 5.8 in January. The provincial rate of unemployment remains above the national average, with a reported Canadian unemployment rate of 5.1 per cent last month, up from 4.9 per cent in January.