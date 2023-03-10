It’s a celebration a year in the making as Northwestern Polytechnic has marked its first anniversary since transitioning from Grande Prairie Regional College.

NWP President Justin Kohlman says he still can’t believe it’s been over a year since they’ve started what he believes is an amazing journey.

“Honestly I think we’ve hit a lot of home runs in one year, we set very high goals for ourselves, and we’ve got goals that go all the way to 2034 but we have made tremendous progress in this first year.”

Kohlman says finding ways to connect with the community and making sure they have what the community needs has been a positive challenge.

“There is going to be a lot of work still to go, as far as we come we got much further to go to meet all of our goals.”

Northwestern Polytechnic has added an engineering program on the Grande Prairie campus and a healthcare aid program at the Fairview Campus since it became a polytechnic.

Kohlman says they have more work to do as they continue to build the facility up.