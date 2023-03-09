UPDATE: Peace Regional RCMP say they have located Cordell Darcy Hamelin safe, and thank the public for their assistance.

Peace Regional RCMP are asking for the publics help in locating a missing 21-year-old who was last seen in Grimshaw, Alberta.

Cordell Darcy Hamelin was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on March 7th. He is described as having short straight black hair, around 5’10 weighing about 230 pounds, and a medium skin tone. Hamelin has brown eyes, and wears glasses, he was last seen wearing checkered black and blue pajama pants, a black hoodie running shoes and had a red backpack.

Officials say they would like to speak to the 21-year-old as they are concerned for his well being.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peace Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.