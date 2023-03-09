Teachers across the Grande Prairie area and beyond are in town, and in person for the first time since COVID-19, at the Mighty Peace Teachers Convention Association.

MPTCA President Jodie Dell says this event is significant to teachers across the region, as it not only gives them a chance to discuss issues with other teachers from other areas but also a great opportunity for continued learning and growth.

“coming to teachers’ conventions allows you to find the professional development you want,” Dell says. “It’s all here you have arts, you have science you have math you have the new curriculum that is coming out.”

The Convention is said to be mandatory for all teachers in the region and will run until the end of the week.