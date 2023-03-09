The 37th Annual Fosters Peace Country Classic Agri-show has kicked off at Evergreen Park.

The three-day event includes activities such as the County of Grande Prairie Farm Family Banquet and Peace Classic Bull Sale, both taking place on Friday. There will be both heifer and steer categories at this year’s Dawson Creek Co-op Livestock program [Saturday]. This year’s program is open to those six to 18 years old.

Friday and Saturday the Lewis Hawkes Arena is home to the Keddie’s Horse Program, where numerous equine demonstrations and clinics will be held. This includes clinics for ranch horses and barrel racing, there will also be demonstrations from several peace country trick riders, along with a horse racing demo, and presentation from the County of Grande Prairie Large Animal rescue.

Saturday night spectators can take in the Thunder in the Pines Skijoring event at the J.D.A. raceway. Cowboys and cowgirls will strap on the skis as a horse and rider will pull them through the course set up on the raceway. Some of the awards being handed out at this year’s skijor event include the Most Authentic Western Wear, examples include 10-gallon hats and woolly chaps. Those interested in registering can do so between 3:00 p.m. and 4:40 p.m. with the event kicking off at 5:00 Saturday night.

- Advertisement -

A 50/50 raffle is also happening throughout the three-day event, with funds raised going to STARS. The event runs Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. A full schedule of events can be found here.