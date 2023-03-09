A Grande Prairie woman has a quarter of a million reasons to smile, after taking scratching her way to a $250,000 prize on a CROSSWORD PREMIUM ticket. Linda Reynolds picked up the ticket at Wally’s Mini Mart on February 21st, and as more and more numbers matched up to the prize, she figured she had one something, but was shocked when she realized what had happened.

“Once I scratched the next ticket, I realised I had 6, 7, 8 numbers and figured I won at least $1,000,” she says. “I couldn’t believe it, the first thing I said was ‘no [..]ing way!’” she laughed.

Reynolds says she plans to put most of the money away, but plans something a little extraordinary with the leftover windfall, and is considering taking a bike trip around British Columbia.