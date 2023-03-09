Three extraordinary Grande Prairie women were honoured Wednesday as part of the Grande Prairie Women of Influence Awards.

Amanda Alexandra was named Trailblazing Woman of Influence (30-49 years old). Alexandra is the regional vice president of the Bank of Montreal (BMO), and adds she is still very surprised for being named the winner but expresses her eternal gratitude for those who nominated her.

“I feel like there were so many incredible people nominated and they all had great reasons to be selected. So I was shocked but had very humble feelings, I now have to pay that forward and do something wonderful with that in return.”

Alexandra started working as a bank teller and slowly moved her way up. She says she has had amazing mentors who encourage her to do more. Her tips on how to overcome challenges are to set clear boundaries and know one’s worth. Alexandra says she is not planning to stop anytime soon but will work even harder.

Another recipient today was Tahnia Getson. Getson was awarded the Young Woman of Influence under 30. Getson started working with youth at the age of 18, She also works with excluded communities including indigenous and Bipoc.

“I was fortunate to start teaching theatre when I was young and watching youth work through society is pretty phenomenal, where youth are standing today and where I stand when I graduated are very different.”

Getson says days like today where she could take up space is pretty special and that she will keep working for the community.

Marge Mueller was honoured with the Distinguished Woman of Influence Award (50+ years old). Mueller is an advocate and a leader for women and indigenous people, her work has challenged bias and promoted equity for indigenous people. A fellow nominee accepted Mueller’s award on her behalf since she couldn’t make it to the ceremony.