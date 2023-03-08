Community groups across Grande Prairie can now apply for municipal funding for the 2024-2025 budget cycle.

The city says funding is available for programs and services that benefit the community and its residents, and recommendations for funding allocations will be based on not only community need, but the group’s ability to respond to the need.

“Community Group Funding is an important grant to ensure the continued operation of programs and services that contribute to improved quality of life, economic growth and an inclusive and caring community for our residents,” says Mayor Jackie Clayton.

The municipality will also be holding a pair of information sessions for interested applicants later this month. The first will take place virtually on March 27th from 6 to 7 p.m., with the second in-person event running from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Grande Prairie Museum on March 28th.

You can find more information and links to register for the virtual event on the City of Grande Prairie website. The deadline for applications is set for April 30th.