Starting this fall, grade 9 students set to attend St. Mary’s school in Sexsmith will be heading to a new school.

This after the Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools board of trustees approved boundary changes for grade 9 students, saying it will allow them to have a wider variety of classes and learning options at St. John Paul II Catholic High School in Grande Prairie.

The students will have access to career technology studies, including a commercial cooking lab, construction, fabrication, fashion, and cosmetology. Fine arts options include drama, art, stage, and jazz band, and there will be athletic development through the Celtic Sports Academy. Off-Campus Education will include Work-Experience and the Registered Apprenticeship Program. The board originally started the discussions for potential changes to St. Mary’s school, here is a link for the previous discussion.