Six people, ranging in age from 19 to 26 years old, are facing drugs and weapons charges following a police seizure from an Arbour Hills home.

ALERT and Grande Prairie RCMP searched the home and a connected vehicle in late 2022, leading to the search of a second home and vehicle in the Hillside area. During the searches officers allegedly seized 244 grams of cocaine, cellphones, a prohibited .22 calibre handgun with ammunition and $9,000.

Officials have sent the shortened barrel gun off for forensic analysis, ballistics testing, and serial number restoration. According to police, this type of gun is favoured by drug dealers for “its ability to be more easily concealed.”

ALERT Grande Prairie Staff Sergeant Tim Fralick says several people from the same drug trafficking network have been charged following the investigation.

“By arresting and charging drug traffickers in a criminal network, it disrupts their operations and helps lower the risk to the community.”

Drug trafficking warrants have been issued for Olufetemi Arogundade, Akson Kasimba, Vincent Okocha, and Laszlo Szentmiklossy.

Delor Putrus is facing two charges for trafficking cocaine, while Oghenemudiak Anderson-Otunu is facing charges for trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.