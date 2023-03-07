Crews from four County Regional Fire Service stations, plus crews from the Wembley fire department, were called to a house fire easy of Bezanson early Monday afternoon.

According to the County of Grande Prairie, around 12:30 p.m. crews from Bezanson, Clairmont, Dunes, and Teepee Creek, along with Wembley, responded to a housefire fire in the Rio Bend Estates community. A water tender from the DeBolt Fire Station was also called, for mutual aid.

Crews hauled water to the scene from the Bezanson Fire station and were able to get the fire under control. Both foot and vehicle traffic were asked to avoid the area while firefighters worked to put out the flames .

The County Fire Marshall is investigating the cause.