The Peace River School Division (PRSD) has received approval by Alberta Education to develop a business plan for a Class 1 Driver Education Program. Superintended Adam Murray says they have received feedback from people who own and operate truck farms on Class Drivers’ needs.

“Currently, I’m getting feedback from people that own and operate small trucking farms, that on any given day 30% of the trucks that could be driving and transporting stuff are parked due to drivers shortages.”

Murray says they are exploring the program as it is quite beneficial for students’ success and will create a path for students after high school.

“Recognizing that there is quite a need to support this industry and realize it’s a great pathway for our students to go directly into the world of work, get beautiful jobs, and contribute to the local economy.”

Peace River Board is now working with Northwestern polytechnic (NWP) in creating a business plan for the Province of Alberta and the Division’s board of trustees. The plan will include how the course can be implemented, the benefits, and its costs.

There will be more information as the division moves through each phase of approvals.