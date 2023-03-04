Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsNominations open for 2023 Greenview Farm Family award
News

Nominations open for 2023 Greenview Farm Family award

By Kassandra Patterson

Nominations for the 2023 Farm Family award are open and will be accepted up until 4:30 p.m. on April 17th.

According to the MD of Greenview, the award is meant to highlight a farm family who shares the values of the family farm with the rural community and society by being a leader in the industry. In 2021 Jerome and Liz Isaac received the award for their farming business practices, managing thousands of acres of crop land, a barn full of chickens, and a feed mill in Harper Creek Agro, along with their involvement in the community.

Recipients and nominees will be recognized in November at the FarmFair International Awards Gala, with recipients receiving a commemorative gate sign. The Greenview farm family chosen will get $1,500 in financial support from the municipality for costs associated with travel.

More information about the awards and nominations can be found on the MD of Greenviews’ website.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

You may also like



In The News

2day FM