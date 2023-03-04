Nominations for the 2023 Farm Family award are open and will be accepted up until 4:30 p.m. on April 17th.

According to the MD of Greenview, the award is meant to highlight a farm family who shares the values of the family farm with the rural community and society by being a leader in the industry. In 2021 Jerome and Liz Isaac received the award for their farming business practices, managing thousands of acres of crop land, a barn full of chickens, and a feed mill in Harper Creek Agro, along with their involvement in the community.

Recipients and nominees will be recognized in November at the FarmFair International Awards Gala, with recipients receiving a commemorative gate sign. The Greenview farm family chosen will get $1,500 in financial support from the municipality for costs associated with travel.

More information about the awards and nominations can be found on the MD of Greenviews’ website.