Two Grande Prairie Public School Division (GPPSD) schools will have new principals come fall. The school division announced Jason Wall will head Charles Spencer High School starting in September.

According to a GPPSD announcement, Wall is a consistent person whose top priority is the success of his students. He started as a classroom teacher at Composite High School in 2014, becoming vice principal of Riverstone High School in 2016, and in 2020 he moved into the role of vice-principal of Charles Spencer High School.

“He believes that ‘quality instruction in every classroom is the most important contributing factor to academic success for students.” says GPPSD superintendent Sandy McDonald

Swanavon School will also have a new leadership come fall, with the GPPSD announcing Garth Paquette as the new Principal of the K-6. Paquette started as a classroom teacher with GPPSD in 2005. Eight years later he was promoted to vice-principal of the Grande Prairie Composite High School.

- Advertisement -

McDonald says Paquette’s experience as a teacher and vice-principal showed he was the right fit for the role.

“Garth’s knowledge, skills, and experience as a teacher and vice principal have created the foundation for him to assume the role of Principal of Swanavon Elementary School at the start of next year.”

Both principals will start their new roles in September 2023.