The Rural Development Network is urging residents to participate in the 2023 Housing & Service Needs Estimation survey. Family and Community Support Services from the County and the Towns of Beaverlodge, Sexsmith, and Wembley partnered to learn more about homelessness and housing insecurity in rural areas, and what initiatives they need to take to find the root cause and solutions.

A survey conducted in 2020 showed 42 of the 52 residents surveyed identified as homeless or housing insecure, which led to 2022 community consultations and feedback gathered about rural homelessness. The consultations were done through two drop-in open house sessions, one-on-one conversations, or an online survey.

The survey will run through March and participants can complete the survey at a participating agency or online.