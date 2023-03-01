Two Peace Country projects are part of the $2.3 billion allocated to either building new or modernizing current schools across the province over the next three years in the provincial government’s spring budget.

In the Grande Prairie area, the province has promised funds through the School Planning Program to plan for a new Peace Wapiti Public School Division high school north of Grande Prairie. PWPSD says it will be for a replacement for Peace Wapiti Academy in the Whispering Ridge area.

Deputy Superintendent Darren Young told MyGrandePrairieNow.com in 2020 that population trends at that time suggested PWA would be at capacity as early as 2023, saying a new site could be key in relieving any potential overcrowding. The proposed location would supplement five feeder schools in the areas of Bezanson, Penson, Clairmont, Whispering Ridge, and Harry Balfour. It also fulfills the goal of moving out of the City of Grande Prairie into the county.

Northern Gateway School Division has also had full construction funding committed by the government for what’s referred to as a solution for Valleyview.