High Prairie School Division has hired Murray Marran as its new superintendent and CEO. Marran comes to the division from Northland School Division where he is currently the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, and was previously an HPSD school administrator and member of the division’s executive council as Assistant Superintendent of Finance.

Board Chair Joy McGregor says she is excited to bring Marran back to the division.

“After interviewing a number of candidates, the Board of Trustees felt that Mr. Marran was an excellent choice to ensure that our schools continue to provide a quality public education with a candidate who will work collaboratively to realize our school division’s goals and priorities.”

Marran will take over his role on September 1, 2023. The new superintendent and CEO search started in 2022 when Laura Poloz announced her retirement.