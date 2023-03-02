The City of Grande Prairie has a new ticketing system at the Bonnetts Energy Centre box office. Director of Events and Entertainment Catherine Ridgeway says the updates will modernize how tickets are bought in the Peace Country.

“Ticket buyers will notice a significant upgrade in functionality, especially when purchasing on your mobile device. Our goal is to make ticket buying as quick and easy as possible.”

The new system will affect venues like Bonnetts Energy Centre, The Bowes, Douglas J. Cardinal Performing Arts Centre, and Better Than Fred’s. According to the city, the implementation of the new system will make it easier for residents to purchase tickets, offering both mobile ticket and print-at-home options, while also providing a better seat map and selection process when visitors buy tickets online.

Anyone who had an account to buy tickets prior to 2023, but has yet to make a purchase so far this year will need to create a new account.