The 2023 Northwest Alberta Sport Excellence awards are happening Friday in Clarkson Hall at Evergreen Park.

There are 40 nominees up for 10 different awards at this year’s ceremony.

Grande Prairie Regional Sports Connection has also announced members of the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame will also be in attendance at this year’s event, including the Swan Cities’ own “King” of Chuckwagon racing, Kelly Sutherland.

Tickets for the awards are still available online, with the doors for the event scheduled to open at 7:00 p.m. Friday and the program is set to start around 7:30 p.m.