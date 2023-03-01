Wildfire season across Alberta kicks off Wednesday, and will run until October 31st.

During the 2022 wildfire season 80 wildfires burned around 105 hectares of Grande Prairie forest area.

With wildfire season going into effect Wednesday any sort of burning , whether it be residential, industrial or agricultural will require a burning permit in the region. However residents are being reminded if a fire ban is put in place, all permits are suspended.

Anyone who spots a wildfire can report it by calling 310-FIRE.