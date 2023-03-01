Fifty building permits were issued in the City of Grande Prairie in the first month of 2023, according to the latest economic update from the city and Invest Grande Prairie.

Along with seven more permits being issued in January of this year compared to the same month in 2022, the value of the permits also went up significantly. The 43 building permits issued in that month last year were worth more than $3.4 million, while this year’s 50 are worth more than $10.8 million, an increase of more than $7.4 million.

According to the Invest Grande Prairie report, the 50 permits issued included over $5.7 million worth of work for commercial alterations and tenant improvements.