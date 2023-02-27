The County of Grande Prairie Wheat Kings are moving onto the second round of the Northwest Junior Hockey League playoffs, after defeating the Beaverlodge Blades 4-1 Saturday.

Beaverlodge opened the scoring in the first minutes of the game with a wrist shot from the stick of Josh Jukes with the assist going to the blades captain Clint Lefley. The Wheat Kings returned fire quickly with a goal by captain Carter Berg, with the helpers going to Alex Beardmore and Adam Morrow.

A few minutes later Alex Beardmore sniped another with assists going to Adam Morrow and Ethan Boutcher to round out the first, bringing them to win three games in the best-of-five series.

Captain Carter Berg says it was a matter of win and move on or lose and start all over.

“Obviously, it was a little bit nerve-wracking, just knowing what was at stake. It was either we win and move on to the next round and all is good, or if we gave one up then we have to go back to that small ring, and battle out one more time.”

The Wheat Kings will be playing again on Friday and hope for their fans to show up.