UPDATE: As of 5:20 p.m., the RCMP says it expects the road to remain impassable for two more hours.

One person was airlifted by STARS to an Edmonton hospital in what’s believed to be serious condition. It’s now reported four semi trucks were involved.

Traffic is not able to pass through Highway 40, 20 minutes south of Grovedale, due to what’s being called a serious crash. The RCMP says a semi truck and pickup truck are involved.

“RCMP, EMS and Fire are currently on scene. Injuries are unknown at this time.”

According to 511 Alberta, the closure is near Township Road 690 at Range Road 61A. It also says a vehicle is on fire.

The RCMP reports that numerous logging trucks and semis are parked on the side of the road and traffic cannot pass through the area at this time. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.