A 36-year-old High Prairie man is facing several drug and weapons related charges after RCMP seized a significant amount of meth, cocaine and GHB, along with a couple of guns and imitation guns.

Police say they were looking for the suspect with the belief he was breaching his release conditions when they pulled over the taxi he was riding as a passenger in. When police arrested the man they found the cocaine and immitation guns. Officials were able to get a search warrant for a Grande Prairie home connected to the man where they found the other two guns and the balance of the drugs.

Derek Charles Shaw is facing 16 charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, and fail to comply with release conditions. Shaw was also wanted on warrants for similar charges when he was arrested.

He is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court at the end of the month.