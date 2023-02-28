The Grande Prairie Storm clinched first round Alberta Junior Hockey League playoff spot.

The Storm are sitting nine points ahead of the Drayton Valley Thunder, who are last in the north division. If the standings stay the way they are now, the Storm will face the Whitecourt Wolverines, who are second in the division.

The Storm have two games left in the last regular season this week, first hosting the Wolverines at Bonnetts Energy Centre Tuesday. They will then head to Bonnyville Friday to visit the Pontiacs.

They are scheduled to play in Grande Prairie March 14th and 15th during the first round.