Rural Grande Prairie RCMP detachment members recently completed a safety blitz on snowmobile operators south of the city. As a result of the two-day compliance checks, 33 provincial violations were handed out from approximately 170 checked riders, including three impaired operators that were immediately taken off the trails, served Immediate Roadside Sanctions and had their snowmobiles towed.

Grande Prairie RCMP Corporal James Johnston says while many think it’s only roadways Mounties can and do check for impaired driving, he says anywhere a motorized vehicle can travel, they will be on lookout.

“Impaired driving comes in many forms,” he says. Driving a snowmobile while impaired by drugs or alcohol endangers everyone on the trail.”

Police urge any trail users to keep all types of safety top of mind before hitting the great outdoors, including checking for weather conditions, riding in groups, packing additional food and fire making equipment, as well as have a map and make not of any available shelters.