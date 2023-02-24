Earlier in the week, Laverne Friesen contacted me about wanting to drop off clothing from his new company, True Emotion Clothing Co. Laverne opened up to me about his company and how he came to the idea, sharing his story about his own battle with mental health and how stigma kills. If you are a supporter of breaking the stigma and talking about mental health, I encourage you to give our quick interview a listen and to also check out his clothing website! A portion of the proceeds go to support mental health initiatives!