For today’s show, I invited Krysta Gendreau to talk about the last several weeks. If you don’t already know Krysta, she is an account executive with 2day FM and a volunteer for Grande Prairie and its community. Around the holidays, it was discovered that Krysta’s husband, Rene, had around 5% kidney function in both kidneys and that he would have to undergo dialysis treatment 3 times a week to maintain his health. The conversation I had with Krysta was not only hard but also an important one, we talked about what dialysis does and how it has changed so much about their lives. We discussed what Rene needs and how people can support him and their family. We even talked about a program called the Living Donor Program and how you can begin a conversation about donating a kidney to help Rene. The full interview is posted down below. I encourage you to listen and invite this conversation into your own home.

To help Krysta and Rene, along with their family, you can donate to the Gendreau Family Medical fund HERE. You can also learn more about the Living Donor Program by calling 780-407-8698. If you’d like to refer to Rene, you can call them and say you’re interested in helping Rene Gendreau.