The Grande Prairie Storm will be suiting up in support of goal tender Connor Mackenzie’s mental heath initiative during Saturday’s game against the Drayton Valley Thunder.

When Mackenzie started the 2022 – 2023 season he wanted to bring mental health into the spotlight with his “Lift the Mask on Mental Health” campaign. Since starting the campaign the net minder has visited several schools in the region to share his story and talk about mental health, and to date has raised over $20,000 for the Canadian Mental Health Association. Saturday’s game is just another element the 20 year old goalie had envisioned when he started this journey.

“The special ‘Lift the Mask’ jerseys we are wearing that night will be auctioned off with all the proceeds going to the campaign,” Mackenzie says. “I also have a mental health themed goalie mask I will be wearing in that game that I will be auctioning off as well.”

Auction action for Saturday’s specialty game worn jersey has already started, and will be open online until 4:30 p.m. February 27th.

Puck drop for the Saturday’s game is 6:00 p.m. at Bonnets Energy Centre.