A 35-year-old woman missing from the Peace River area was last seen in Grande Prairie. Monica Diane L’Hirondelle was at a home in the city and has not been seen or heard from since around 10 p.m. on February 19th.

L’Hirondelle is described as 5’4″ and 135 pounds with a medium complexion, brown hair, and brown eyes. She was wearing blue camo leggings and a white shirt with buttons and blue long sleeves and had a dark blanket with her. Police say she is possibly connected to a darker Chrysler 300 or a pink Kia SUV.

Anyone who has been in contact with the missing woman or who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Peace Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.