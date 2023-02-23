The Grande Prairie Downtown Association has recognized the winners of the Grande Prairie Downtowner of the Year Award and the Art Ouellette Memorial Award.

The 2022 Downtowner of the Year award was presented to 14 Food Co Ltd. owners Ozzy Azzi and Fisnik Veliu, for their work in engaging with the According to the Downtown Association last summer the pair inspired others by putting coolers filled with cold drinks outside the entrance of their building, along with water dishes for pets. The owners of the fast food restaurant also have participated and supported a number of initiatives in the community including the Everybod Eats program and taking part in the Hungry for Laughs comedy night to name a couple.

After receiving the award, Ozzy Azzi took to the businesses Facebook page saying “This morning we were extremely grateful to be awarded Downtowner of the year award for 2022. Thank you to the Downtown Association, the City of Grande Prairie and of course last but not least all our amazing customers now off to get ready to open to feed you all today.”

The 2022 Art Ouellette Award was given to Blackstone Place, the former Co-operators property. According to the Downtown Association “being in the business of leasing office space in this current climate is difficult to begin with but couple that with two years of construction at their front door, these business owners have demonstrated the grit to move forward and think to the future.”