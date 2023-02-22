Details for second annual Grande Prairie Stompede Gala and WPCA Tarp Sale have been announced, with the event scheduled for April 1st at the Tara Centre in Evergreen Park. Proceeds from this years event will go to supporting not only chuckwagon racing in the region, but also the UNBRIDLED program. According to details released about the event, UNBRIDLED is a youth trauma program which uses horses to help work on and develop coping skills.

The event includes dinner, the chuckwagon tarp auction where drivers step up on stage and sell the advertising space on the tarp of their wagon to the highest bidder for the five day event at the end of May, followed by evening entertainment.

Back in October Stompede Chuckwagon Director Dean Dreger talked to My Grande Prairie Now about the inaugural event and what was unique about it.

“The whole community came together, and they brought new sponsors to the venue,” Dreger said.

Last year 36 drivers were auctioned off, with the grand total coming in at $371,050. Rae Croteau Jr got the highest bid at the 2022 event, going for $26,000. Peace Country driver Derek Aebly received the second highest bid of the night selling for $18,000.

Tickets for the 2023 event are $200, and can be purchased on the Stompede’s website.