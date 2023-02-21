Extremely cold wind chill values near minus 40 are expected in the Peace Country Tuesday night. Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview, while continuing one issued earlier for the Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning.

“The wind chill may moderate during the day but extreme cold will continue through the week.”

People in the area are encouraged to watch for cold-related symptoms and to cover up to prevent frostbite.

“Extreme cold puts everyone at risk. Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.”

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill create an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.