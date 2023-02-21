The Art Gallery of Grande Prairie is hosting a talk Thursday night with featured TREX artist Elsa Robinson.

Robinson is one of the featured artists in the Alberta Foundation of the Arts Travelling Exhibition …bring a folding chair. The pieces in the exhibition, including five from Robinson, look at contributions Black Canadians have made across Alberta. The pieces picked explore topics such as history, heritage, and identity.

According to a description of the exhibit “the artists – ‘bring a folding chair’ to the table of Canadian Society and the art scene in Alberta, in sitting at the table and giving a voice to our common humanity.” Robinsons pieces in the exhibition are titled Honouring the Ancestors, My Relations, Masquerade, Reflection, and My Coat of Arms.

The talk with the Edmonton based mixed-media artist will start at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.