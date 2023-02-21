Drivers are being advised the entrance to Highway 40 from Highway 666 is closed for the next three weeks.

Traffic signals will be set up at Highway 40 and Township Road 700 intersection, along with detour signs to help drivers get around the area. Those who are expecting to travel this stretch are advised to keep an eye out for reduced speed limits and give extra time during their commute.

During the closure, crews will work on placing graders for the Wapiti River bridge. The work is part of the next phase of the Highway 40 road twinning project. Back in September, MyGrandePrairieNow.com reported nine kilometres of Highway 40 south of Grande Prairie to Highway 666 were paved in 2021, and construction on the second Wapiti River bridge was started.

The estimated cost for the full project, which is 19 kilometres twinned in total, is $106 million, with a cost-sharing agreement in place between the provincial government, the County of Grande Prairie, and the Municipal District of Greenview.