Police in Grande Prairie have reached out to the public for help finding a missing teen. 15-year-old Heavenleigh Kenney was last seen at her home in the city around 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Heavenleigh is described as 5’4” and 115 pounds with black shoulder length hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.

There is concern for the girl’s wellbeing. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.