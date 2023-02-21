Tiny hands of hope will host the 7th annual fundraising event called “Illuminate the Night” gala.

Tia Sheehan the President of Tiny Hands of Hope says the funds raised at the gala will be used to support Grande Prairie Regional Hospital for a prenatal CMAC machine.

“Premature babies’ airways are so tiny and often underdeveloped. They can be very difficult to intubate, sometimes they can cause trauma to their delicate airway. so, this life-saving machine has an endoscopic camera and intubation pieces that fit those micro-sized, prematurely born babies to help intubate them on the first try.”

The Tiny Hands of Hope also hosted successful events before, raising money for comfort furniture and Blossoming Garden of Hope.

The will be a live auction, speakers, a formal dinner and cocktails drinks.

The gala will take place on March 18th at Pomeroy Hotel here in Grande Prairie. You can get tickets online