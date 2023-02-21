The 14th annual Growing the North Conference will kick off Tuesday night at the Tara Centre.

This is the first time in three years the conference is happening in person, after being held virtually in 2021 and 2022. The event is focused on looking at different topics affecting the Peace Country, on several stages including the provincial and national ones.

The two-day economic conference will host a wide variety of speakers, including keynote guests Ted Graham, Janet Bannister, Ashley Callingbull-Rabbit, and Hamza Khan. Some of the topics being looked at during the event include innovation in the province, priorities when it comes to healthcare in the region, and trends in sectors like energy, agriculture and forestry, to name a few.

Provincial Finance Minister and Grande Prairie – Wapiti MLA Travis Toews and Minister of Jobs, Economy and Northern Development Brian Jean will take part in a round table conversation Wednesday afternoon. A municipal government roundtable will take place Thursday afternoon with City of Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton, County of Grande Prairie Reeve Bob Marshall, MD of Greenview Reeve Tyler Olsen and Town of Sexsmith Mayor Kate Potter among those taking part.

All the information can be found on the Growing the North website.