Nampa’s Kayla and Ashton Skrlik along with the rest of Team Skrlik are sporting Alberta colours at the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, B.C.

This will be both Skrlik sisters’ first time in the national tournament, where their team will be competing against 17 of the best curling teams in Canada. The Alberta-based rink’s first draw will happen at 7 p.m. Alberta time Friday as they face the first Wild Card team from Winnipeg.

The Scotties Tournament of Hearts is taking place from February 17th to 26th. Seeding rounds will take place until the 23rd, with page qualifiers happening on the 24th. The semi-finals and championship finals take place on the 26th.