Despite seeing a slight price increase, rent in the City of Grande Prairie was the lowest in January out of the 35 cities surveyed in the Rentals.ca and Urban nation National Rent Report.

Grande Prairie finished 35th on the list with a one-bedroom apartment on average costing $1,013, up 12.8 percent compared to the same month the previous year. A two-bedroom apartment in the city saw a year-over-year increase of 7.5 percent on average costing $1,179.

Across Canada, rent prices saw a 10.7 percent year-over-year increase with Alberta seeing a 14.6 percent increase in January. The average rent for a one-bedroom across the province costing $1,271 to start off the year.

Regina finished 34th on the list for January with a one-bedroom apartment costing $1,024 and a two-bedroom costing $1,248. Vancouver and Toronto remain the two most expensive places for rent in the country. The average rent for a one-bedroom in Vancouver is $2,730, and in Toronto is $2,458. Calgary finished 26th on the list, and Edmonton finished 31st with Lethbridge coming in 30th for January.