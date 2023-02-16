The All-Pro Canadian Chuckwagon & Chariot association has released their tentative schedule for the 2023 season.

There are 10 All-Pro events scheduled in or around the Peace Country starting May 31st. Like their thoroughbred counterparts in the World Professional Chuckwagon Association, the All-Pro season will start at the Grande Prairie Stompede, with races running from May 31st to June 4th.

Outside Grande Prairie, some of the highlights on the schedule include the Rio Grande Rodeo, the TeePee Creek Stampede, and the Elks Pro Rodeo in High Prairie.

There are a tentative 19 stops on the race schedule, with two weekends still open. The full schedule can be found on the All-Pro’s Facebook page.