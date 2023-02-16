A Falher man has several thousand reasons to smile after taking home $186,979 on Poker LOTTO.

On January 25th, Alaine Fournier picked up a ticket at Original Pete’s Confectionary and drew it that evening.

Fournier says he was surprised at first when he looked up and saw the win. He then went ahead and drew the Royal flush and immediately won $10,000. Of course that was good enough but the $1 All in addition to his ticket jumped his money from $10,000 to $186, 979.

Fournier says he is going to pay off his home and debts.