The Grande Prairie Coldest Night of the Year walk will take place on February 25th, with funds raised going towards programs in the Canadian Mental Health Association Alberta Northwest Region.

Event Organizer Sherilee Crawley explains after raising over $40,000 last year, this years fundraising goal was increased by $10,000.

“Grande Prairie was very kind and generous last year, – the money will go towards three of our core programs,” Crawley says. “One of those programs is our Mobile Addictions Outreach program, the second is the second is our Recovery College program, and the third is the Willow Space program.”

Crawley says these three programs support those in the community who are hurt, hungry or homeless. The Mobile Addiction Outreach program works with those in Grande Prairie who are are dealing with addictions or mental health issues, and are experiencing homelessness. The program provides the individuals with referrals and connections to other organizations, and educations about mental health and addictions, to name a couple services. While the Recovery College offers a number of courses so those in recovery, or who know someone in recovery, can build skills and supports for their journey. The last program is Willow Place, which is a 57 unit apartment building where individuals with mental health conditions can live independently.

“Its low income, and we have the Hub program that brings activities in. Such as arts and crafts, we do outings,” Crawley says. “And the population of Grande Prairie can take part in those programs as well, if they are feeling like they need that support.”

There are a few ways for those in the community to support these programs by getting involved with the Coldest Night of the Year.

“You can register to fundraise by becoming a team captain, and basically recruit people under your team. The other way would be you could donate to an existing team or for businesses it is a great way to get involved in the community and you can sponsor the event.”

There are also volunteer opportunities for the walk still looking to be filled. The walk will start at Ernie Radbourne Pavilion and will have two different routes participants can take. The first route is a shorter one, where walkers just walk around the reservoir, while the second route will go around the college to the Elks Centre and back to the pavilion.

Check in on February 25th will start at at 4:00 p.m. with the walk itself taking place at 5:00 p.m.

So far the walk has raised $27,390 of the $50,000 goal, with 25 teams and 103 walkers.