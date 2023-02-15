A 19-year-old from Edmonton is facing drug trafficking charges after RCMP seized 35 grams of cocaine and $2,448 in cash.

On February 10th, the Grande Prairie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit pulled a vehicle over for a moving violation in the 99 Avenue and Resources Road area. Police say further investigation during the traffic stop opened a drug investigation, during which officers were able to arrest the driver after a short foot chase as he attempted to flee.

Everisto Yousif is facing charges of possession with the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime, and resisting arrest. He remains in custody until his next court appearance in Grande Prairie on February 22nd.