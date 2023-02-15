The 2023 Passionate Heart Awards happened Tuesday, with seven people and four organizations receiving recognitions for their local contributions to social services.

Exceptional Service Award winners include Holy Cross Principal Lee Boylan, Parkside Montesorri Principal Corrine Shmyruk, and Grande Prairie Public Library Community Outreach Librarian Jill Kergen. Rising Above Operations Manager Rick Zimmerman, Beaverlodge Regional High School Athletic Director and Leadership Advisor Myles Edgar and Robert W. Zahara School Assistant Principal Stacy Rorem also received the award.

The Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta and Peace Collaborative Services Team received the Passionate Heart Exceptional Team Award; while the Passionate Heart Exceptional Business Award went to The Minhas Group and ABC Recycling.

County Family and Community Support Services Director Kathleen Turner reviewed the Chris Henderson Lifetime Achievement award.

Congrats to the 2023 Passionate Heart Award winners! 💖 11 awards were presented to individuals & organizations from #CountyofGP, @CityofGP @Beaverlodge @TownOfSexsmith & Wembley at today's ceremony to honour contributions to local social services.

County of Grande Prairie Reeve Bob Marshall says over the years the importance of meaningful social services continues to be seen in the community.

“With a record number of nominations, it’s clear that there are amazing people, teams, and businesses making a difference in our communities with their passionate hearts,” Marshall says.

While City of Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton echoed Marshall’s sentiments while congratulating the 2023 award recipients.

“The Passionate Heart Awards are an important event every year, recognizing the individuals and groups in our social services sector supporting our region,” Clayton says.

The awards were sponsored by the Family Community Support Services in the City and County of Grande Prairie as well as the towns of Beaverlodge, Sexsmith and Wembley.