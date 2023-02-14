City of Grande Prairie staff are reaching out to the community to try to get a better grip on food security issues being felt by residents.

The demand for food security has significantly increased through the COVID-19 pandemic, with municipal data showing roughly one in five Grande Prairie residents used the local food bank in 2022. The Grande Prairie Salvation Army, meanwhile, says the number of meals served in their community kitchen skyrocketed year over year, with 4,838 meals served in 2021, and jumping up to 9,450 meals last year

Community Social Development Director Angela Sutherland says council launched the food security committee on January 17th and invited people and organizations to join to help tackle the situation together.

“I think it’s working very closely with the leads for food security, as we know to be successful it has to involve more community partners that are invested in addressing this situation and this issue. You know we can’t do it alone; we have to do it together as a committee,” says Community Social Development Angela Sutherland.

- Advertisement -

Sutherland adds, in the next six months, members of the food security committee will try to see who to bring to the table to not only try to address the depth of the food security issue locally, but how they can help fill in the gaps.

“I think it’s really leveraging the support on what organization can participate in, and truly looking at what we can all do because I think everybody is a piece of the pie, and if we all put our hands together and collectively say we are support, whether that be resources, connections, anything like that, let’s put it together and address it collectively so we can actually move a needle on food security.”

Recently, city council approved an additional $200,000 in funding to the Grande Prairie Salvation Army to help provide weekend meals from the Community Kitchen as part of its ongoing strategy to tackle food security issues felt by many.